Shawcor Sells Its Shaw Pipeline Services Business

Shawcor Ltd. has sold its Shaw Pipeline Services (SPS) operating unit to a U.S.-based investor group which includes Achieve Capital LLC and members of current SPS management.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more