SaskPower Selects Black & Veatch, Graham Construction To Add New Gas Turbines To Two Power Stations

SaskPower has selected Graham Black & Veatch, a joint venture between Black & Veatch’s construction entity in Canada, OCI, and Graham Construction, to complete the additions of one simple cycle gas turbine to the Ermine Power Station, located near Kerrobert, and another to the Yellowhead Power Station, located near North Battleford.

