Obsidian Credit Facility Increases

With the addition of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Canada) to Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s banking syndicate, the company announced an increase to its syndicated credit facility to $240 million from $200 million, successfully completing its near-term objective of enhancing liquidity and providing more flexibility for its return of capital strategy.

