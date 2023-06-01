360 Acquires Astute Environmental And Continues Systematic Sector Growth

Calgary, AB Canada

360 Energy Liability Management Ltd. (360) is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Astute Environmental and Regulatory (Astute).

With the acquisition of Astute, 360 bolsters its core competency in upstream oil and gas site closure, expands deeper into the adjacent midstream/downstream sectors and adds a strong spill response team. With a loyal client roster, Astute has leveraged the technical strengths of their team and founding partners to build a brand centered around their core mission of “cutting through the green tape.”

360 CEO Ryan Smith stated, “We are very impressed with the client reputation, the highly technical knowledge and the entrepreneurial nature of the Astute team and we are confident that we have built a strong base at 360 which will allow them to continue to grow their core competencies.” Additionally, Smith commented, “There is a high degree of alignment between our respective missions and feel this will be a great foundation for cultural alignment and growth.”

Founding partner of Astute, Brendan Davis, noted: “The acquisition gives our Astute team a stable platform on which we can grow our business and offers more competitive and comprehensive offerings. We feel that 360 has built a strong brand and a great culture and we are very excited to continue to accelerate together.”

About 360

360 is a purpose and mission driven company with a team of 140+ engineering, environmental and regulatory specialists. With offices and employees in BC, AB and SK, 360 is a brand leader in environmental site closure and oil and gas liability management. For more information, please visit https://360elm.com/

About Astute

Incorporated in 2014, Astute provides cost-effective environmental and regulatory consulting for the energy industry, commercial, and municipal clients in AB, BC and SK. Astute has gained a strong reputation for responsive, practical, and efficient solutions to all environmental and regulatory challenges.

For more information, please visit https://astuteenvironmental.com