New CEO Kruger Aims To Make Suncor ‘The Best Of The Best’

While only six weeks into the job, Suncor Energy Inc.’s new president and CEO, Rich Kruger, has hit the ground running and has some lofty goals going forward in his quest to improve the company’s safety and operational performance.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more