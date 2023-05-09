Deep Basin Spirit River: Leading Operators And Top Producing Wells

The Spirit River formation (Notikewin, Falher and Wilrich) in the Deep Basin continues to outperform expectations from the Pembina field northwest to the Wapiti area. Click here to view — this visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

The top 10 Spirit River operators by well count in the first quarter include: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (99), Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (80), Cenovus Energy Inc. (31), Woodcote Oil & Gas Inc. (27), Baytex Energy Corp. (26), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (23), Spartan Delta Corp. (21), Westbrick Energy Ltd., (18), Bonavista Energy Corporation (11), and TAQA North Ltd. (8).

Cenovus had the top performing gas well at 18.5 mmcf/d (average calendar gas rate), located in the Wapiti area at 100/09-35-064-08W6/00. The Wapiti area accounts for five of the top 10 performing gas wells with the Falher formation being the dominant producing horizon.

Bruce Hancock is Director, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. He has over 40 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration, development and production.