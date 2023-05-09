Crew Output Down Slightly In Q1

Crew Energy Inc. reported 32,963 boe/d average production in Q1/23, near the top end of its guidance range of 31,000 to 33,000, slightly ahead of Q4/22 volumes, down slightly from 33,399 boe/d at the same quarter of last year.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.