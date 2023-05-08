The Lithium Series, Part 4 – E3 Lithium Has Great Expectations

E3 Lithium, the pioneering lithium resource and technology company based in Calgary, expects Alberta to become one of the world’s largest lithium producers in coming decades, and the company to drive much of the province’s production growth by commercializing a direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology needed to exploit Alberta’s lithium-rich brine and by developing its own massive lithium resource.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more