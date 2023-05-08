Sanctioning Of Houston Terminal Further Advances Gulf Coast Expansion Strategy

Enbridge Inc.’s liquids pipelines segment continues to advance the company’s U.S. Gulf Coast export strategy and the recent sanctioning of the Enbridge Houston Oil Terminal (EHOT) will strengthen the full-path service offering and “furthers our world-class export platform,” says Greg Ebel, president and CEO.

