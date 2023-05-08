DOB Land Sale Analysis: Sinclair, Karr And Pembina Parcels Highlight Alberta’s May 3 Sale

In Alberta’s May 3 land sale, the province sold 10,176 hectares of P&NG leases and licenses bringing in $3.57 million. Additionally, 2,642 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $0.65 million. This was the lowest hectares and bonus tallies so far this year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more