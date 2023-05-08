Cathedral Receives Proceeds From Warrant Exercise Of $16 Million

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has received cumulative, aggregate proceeds of $16.0 million from the exercise of 18,837,888 common share purchase warrants that expired on April 25, 2023.

