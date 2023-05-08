AltaGas Names Vern Yu As President And Chief Executive Officer

AltaGas Ltd. appointed Vern Yu as the company's next president and chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more