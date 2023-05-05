Pason Revenue Climbs For Q1

Pason Systems Inc. generated $98.2 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 32 per cent increase from the $74.5 million generated in the first quarter of 2022 as drilling activity improved across Pason's operating regions.

