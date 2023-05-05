Enbridge Says Risk-Sharing Elements Vital In New Mainline Agreement

Enbridge Inc.’s top executive says the agreement in principle with shippers on a negotiated settlement on the Mainline liquids system is a “win-win-win for us, our customers and the markets we serve.”

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more