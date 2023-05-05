Baytex Achieves Strong Results From Peavine Clearwater Development

Baytex Energy Corp. reported strong results from its Peavine Clearwater development during the first quarter, and is also encouraged by a Clearwater equivalent test well at Morinville as well as early results in the Duvernay.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more