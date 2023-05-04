Obsidian Spent $8.7 million On Decommissioning In Q1

During the first quarter of 2023, Obsidian Energy Ltd. spent $8.7 million on decommissioning expenses to progress its environmental remediation efforts with a focus on abandoning and reclaiming inactive fields in Northern and Eastern Alberta.

