Obsidian Says It Established New Walrus Development In Peace River

Obsidian Energy Ltd. says its active first quarter 2023 capital development continued the momentum from its 2022 program, resulting in drilling results with strong initial production (IP) rates.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more