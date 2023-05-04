Gear Lowers Capex Forecast For 2023

In light of ongoing commodity price volatility, Gear Energy Ltd. has strategically reduced its planned 2023 capital expenditures by 12 per cent to $58 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more