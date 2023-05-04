CNRL Sets Quarterly Natgas Production Record, Consolidated Output Up 3%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited delivered record natural gas production in the first quarter and boosted overall volumes to 1.32 million boe/d from 1.28 million boe/d during the comparable period in 2022, representing a three per cent year-over-year increase.

