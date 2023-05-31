Stampede Drilling Normal Course Issuer Bid And Amends Credit Facility

Stampede Drilling Inc. has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to commence a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase its common shares through the facilities of the TSXV and/or alternative trading platforms, commencing on June 1, 2023 and expiring on the earlier of May 31, 2024 and the date on which Stampede has acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable under the NCIB.
