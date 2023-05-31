InPlay Production Back Online

InPlay Oil Corp. reported that all of the company's 3,400 boe/d (52 per cent light crude oil and NGLs) of previously reported production down in the Pembina area close to Drayton Valley, Alberta is back on production.

