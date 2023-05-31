Coastal GasLink Nears 89% Completion

As the overall project progress nears 89 per cent and “we approach the midway point of our final year of construction,” Coastal GasLink says it continues to “safely overcome challenges and complete significant milestones that will help supply Canadian-made, lower-emission energy to the world."

