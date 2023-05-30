Re-igniting Entrepreneurism In Canada

By: Grant Wilde, president and chief executive officer of Spartan Controls.

The recent death of Nipper Guest has led me to contemplate the power of entrepreneurship and the initial “spark” that ignites a new venture from a founder's energy.

The values and principles a founder brings establish the foundation for a strong and enduring culture that sustains a business or non-profit endeavor.

Nipper, one of the three founding leaders at Spartan Controls Ltd., an industrial automation company, brought several key entrepreneurial values to light. Starting with the company’s name, which was inspired by the ancient Greeks of Sparta, who were renowned for their efficiency, effectiveness, competitiveness, and strong sense of community. They were also a formidable force to be reckoned with. Nowadays, Spartans work collaboratively as one Spartan, with execution excellence at the core of what we do and the value we deliver.

The employee ownership model that Nipper and the other founders established shortly after incorporating the company in 1963 is still considered "leading edge" 60 years later. It is a mystery why more companies do not broadly share their profits with their employees. It is the key ingredient in our secret sauce that has seen us survive the worst of times and thrive to new heights in the best of times. Together, winning, losing, solving problems, creating new solutions, owners working the issues of the day for the betterment of our customers, and the support of each other. An ownership model where employees have a stake in the company fosters a unique connection among them, leading to greater success. By leveraging their individual strengths, each team member contributes to the collective, as all are owners in the outcome. This ownership approach facilitates unrestricted profit growth and eliminates the need to cater to outside shareholders, just the folks that are getting it done.

These entrepreneurs are a part of something bigger than the individual. Working together to drive each other’s success, not because they are enamored with their fellow worker, although that is good too, but ultimately because the whole is better than the sum of the parts. Each can lift up the other, resulting in gains for the whole group, which ultimately benefits the individuals. Symbiotic, synergistic, both at once.

Entrepreneurs are risk-takers, and Nipper was clearly one of those. Like many of his generation, he had seen the perils of war up close, having been shot in the Second World War as a member of the Royal Canadian Armored Corps. Yet at the age of 70 rode a bike 7,700 kilometres solo across Canada for the ‘adventure’. He had the "get it done, no-nonsense" attitude of his generation and embodied a no-compromise approach to both business and life. He was all in, fully invested in the success of all he did, including his company, committing both his financial resources and talents to the cause. His drive to succeed was not just for personal gain, but for the benefit of his customers, fellow Spartans, and the overall community. Knowing the risks being taken in the day, he created the opportunity for future prosperity.

Another key attribute of entrepreneurs is innovation. They are willing to take bold steps and invest in their own ideas to create something new. They find that spark of an idea that through determination, perseverance, and resilience, often creating something out of nothing. By generating new products, services, or solutions, they contribute to the growth and development of our modern world. Founders lead the way with new ideas, and subsequent generations keep that energy flowing to ensure enduring business successes.

Entrepreneurs are often experts in what they do. They devote time and effort to studying a particular concept or process or product and strive to find a better way to do a task or deliver an outcome. Often, they spend their entire lives refining their ideas, creating the right environment that promotes and supports deep subject matter excellence in each area or field. Entrepreneurs know their ‘stuff’ inside and out, allowing them to solve problems because they have dedicated the time and effort to deeply understand the value they can bring. Great entrepreneurs inspire those around them to bring a differentiated level of knowledge and expertise all those around them.

Creating businesses that drive community well being and abundance is also what millions of business owners and founders have done and do today, not because they must, but because they understand they are contributing to a greater good. They are helping create stable communities and the wealth that ensures the many social supports we enjoy in Canada can continue – from the medical care we have, to the world-class education system we sometimes take for granted, to the safe spaces we have because of effective laws and order.

Entrepreneurs are generating incomes for themselves, and with their employee partners/owners, income that pays in proportion to their financial success, toward the many great social benefits of living in Canada.

So today I salute all entrepreneurs for what they have done or are doing to move our great country forward. For their contributions to a country that is one of the best places to work, live, and raise the next generation. For igniting the energy to continue to move forward. For all the ‘Nippers’, you are doing vitally important, nation and community-building work!

In memory of Nipper Guest, 1925 – 2023.

