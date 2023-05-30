Qube And Kiwetinohk Receive Regulatory Approval For Fixed Sensor Methane Monitoring

Qube Technologies Inc. has received its third approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for an Alternative Fugitive Emissions Monitoring Program (Alt-FEMP) to conduct leak detection and repair (LDAR) using continuous monitoring technology.

