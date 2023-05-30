Industry Groups Say Collaboration With Smith Government Key To Addressing Issues, Challenges

While there’s familiarity between Alberta’s oil and gas sector and re-elected Premier Danielle Smith and her government, a collaborative effort between industry, the province and other jurisdictions remains essential to address pertinent issues and challenges going forward, says Tristan Goodman, president and CEO of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more