B.C., Japan Renew ‘Energy, Minerals Partnership’

The B.C. government and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) have signed a renewed and strengthened memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore mutually beneficial solutions to enhance export opportunities and help unlock new sources of energy, such as hydrogen.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more