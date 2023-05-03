Saskatchewan Premier Takes Aim At ‘Unrealistic Policies’ From Feds

Regina — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe stressed the importance of protecting opportunities in the energy industry from “unrealistic policies” and ones driven by ideology from the federal government, rather than ones that are based upon “reality.”

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more