Paramount Posts Record Volumes In Grande Prairie Region

Sales volumes for Paramount Resources Ltd. in the first quarter of 2023 were up 18 per cent, to 97,269 boe/d, relative to the same period a year earlier.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more