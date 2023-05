Carbon Capture Is About ‘Heavy Emitters,’ Not Just Oil And Gas

Regina — It’s important to remember that carbon capture technology is a way to curb emissions that are tied to “heavy emitters” more broadly, not just the oil and gas industry, noted the head of the International CCS Knowledge Centre.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more