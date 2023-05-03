Carbon Capture Is About ‘Heavy Emitters,’ Not Just Oil And Gas

Regina — It’s important to remember that carbon capture technology is a way to curb emissions that are tied to “heavy emitters” more broadly, not just the oil and gas industry, noted the head of the International CCS Knowledge Centre.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more