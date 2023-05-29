RBN’s King Sees Crude Prices Strengthening Once ‘Financial Jitters’ Lessen

Recessionary concerns and the ongoing but troubled negotiations regarding the U.S. debt ceiling are weighing on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price, but a rebound is likely in the second half of the year, says Martin King, senior analyst RBN Energy, LLC.

