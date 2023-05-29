PVT Acquires Assets Of Maximum Tank Truck

PVT Energy Group Inc. (PVT) has recently announced that they have acquired the assets and real estate of Maximum Tank Truck Services Ltd., a fluid hauling company in the Peace region.

