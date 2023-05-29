Search
Government/Policy Government/Regulatory

Election Day In Alberta

Today, voters go to the polls in Alberta. The DOB will be gathering industry reaction when we know the results, so look for our post-election coverage.

Monica Gattinger will also be writing the fourth part of her series on federal energy and climate policy. Part 4 will focus on the how well Ottawa is doing collaborating with the provinces, so the Alberta results will be important to this piece.

Other parts in the Gattinger series

From our interview with Danielle Smith

From our interview with Rachel Notley

Related election content

Related Articles

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!