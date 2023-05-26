ConocoPhillips Exercising Preemption Right To Purchase The Remaining 50% Interest In Surmont

ConocoPhillips is exercising its preemption right to purchase the remaining 50 per cent interest in Surmont from TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. for approximately $3 billion (C$4 billion), subject to customary adjustments, as well as contingent payments of up to approximately $325 million (C$440 million).

