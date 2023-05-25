SRC Designs And Manufactures Solvent Extraction Cell Technology For Rare Earth Element Processing

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) has successfully designed and manufactured proprietary commercial-scale solvent extraction cells for its under-construction Rare Earth Processing Facility.

