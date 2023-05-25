Enbridge - Notice Of Open Season - Flanagan South Expansion

Enbridge Pipelines LLP will be holding a binding Open Season for the Flanagan South Pipeline Expansion (FSP, Line 59) for 95,000 barrels per day. The contracted capacity will be available as an International Joint Tariff, with receipts in Western Canada to the U.S Gulf Coast via the Enbridge Mainline, FSP and Seaway pipelines.

Open Season Process

The Open Season will begin at 9 a.m. CST on May 30, 2023 and concludes at 1 p.m. CST on June 23, 2023.

Bona fide potential shippers that desire to receive copies of the Open Season documents, including Open Season Procedures and Transportation Service Agreements, are required to execute a Confidentiality Agreement. Access to a downloadable Confidentiality Agreement can be found at https://flanagansouth.enbridge.com.

Inquiries about the Open Season

All inquiries about the Open Season or CA submissions should be directed to:

Chad Dechaine

Director, Business Development

403.589.5936

chad.dechaine@enbridge.com

Tyler Schreindorfer

Sr Specialist,

Business Development

403.461.8763

tyler.schreindorfer@enbridge.com