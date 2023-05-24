Whitecap Receives Reassessment Notice From Tax Agency; Company Intends To Defend

Whitecap Resources Inc. has received a letter from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) advising that, subject to submissions by Whitecap, the CRA is proposing to reassess a former subsidiary of Whitecap to deny non-capital loss deductions relevant to the calculation of income taxes for the years 2018 and 2019.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more