High Arctic CFO To Step Down

Lance Mierendorf, High Arctic Energy Services Inc.’s chief financial officer, has tendered his resignation and plans to step down effective Aug. 17, 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more