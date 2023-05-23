NuVista Updates Wildfire Impact In Grande Prairie Operations

Several of NuVista Energy Ltd.’s fields were shut in on May 5 as a precautionary measure to ensure the protection of its people, the public, and its assets in the vicinity of the wildfires.

