Exro Closes Bought Deal Financing

Exro Technologies Inc. has completed its previously announced bought deal financing, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option, for a total of 15,525,000 common shares sold at a price of C$2.25 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds to the company of C$34.93 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more