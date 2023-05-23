Cardium Activity Remains Steady: Leading Operators And Top Producing Wells Across The WCSB

The Cardium formation remains a dominant development and exploration target in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) with operators reporting positive results. Click here to view — this visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

The top 10 Cardium operators by well count from January 2021 to March 2023 were: Bonterra Energy Corp. (76), Obsidian Energy Ltd. (64), Yangarra Resources Ltd. (62), Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (51), Whitecap Resources Inc. (41), InPlay Oil Corp. (29), Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (26), Petrus Resources Ltd. (21), Baccalieu Energy Inc. (19), and Orlen Upstream Canada (18).

Tourmaline Oil Corp. had the top performing well at 1,372 boe/d (average calendar day boe rate), located in the Lambert area at 100/12-22-051-23W5/00. Whitecap had the top performing oil well at 307 bbls/d (average calendar day oil rate), located in the Wapiti area at 102/16-01-068-09W6/00. Tourmaline had four of the top 10 Cardium wells ranked by boe/d — two in Lambert and two in Anderson. Whitecap has three of the top 10 Cardium oil wells ranked by bbls/d, all in the Wapiti area.

Bruce Hancock is Director, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. He has over 40 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration, development and production.