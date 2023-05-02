New Cenovus Top Executive Highlights Decarbonization Efforts At Sask. Conference

New Cenovus Energy Inc. president and CEO Jon McKenzie highlighted the important work of decarbonization for his company and the industry’s future at the 2023 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more