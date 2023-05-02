MEG Will Look To Expand Gulf Coast Capacity; Believes Narrowed Diffs Are Structural: CEO Evans

MEG Energy Corp. will look to expand its export capacity off the U.S. Gulf Coast from its current level of 500,000 bbls per month of contracted dock space, Derek Evans, president and CEO, told a Q1 conference call this morning.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more