Longer Laterals Drive Charlie Lake Productivity

The Charlie Lake resource play northwest of Grande Prairie is often touted as the lowest cost tight oil play in North America.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more