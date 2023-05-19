B.C.’s Rig Release Meterage Up Close To 25% Compared To Last Year

Drilling activity has increased in British Columbia this year, with year-over-year rig release counts and meterage up almost 20 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, through the first four months of 2023.dob

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more