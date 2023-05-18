Indigenous Leaders Lobby Ambassadors On LNG Ahead Of G7 Meeting

First Nations LNG Alliance CEO Karen Ogen said she was among a group of Indigenous leaders who met with embassy representatives for seven G7 countries to discuss their concerns about what they see as Canada’s waning commitment to LNG and the impact this would have on its First Nations partners.

