Record Output For Saturn

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. reported record average production for the quarter of 17,783 boe/d (88 per cent oil and NGLs) in 2023, representing an increase of 137 per cent compared to 7,499 boe/d (95 per cent oil and NGLs) in the first quarter of 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more