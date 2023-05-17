Pine Cliff Appoints Board Chair

William R. Rice has been appointed chair of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.’s the board, following the decision by George Fink not to stand for re-election.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more