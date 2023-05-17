Peyto Announces Intent To Adjourn Annual Meeting

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. intends to adjourn the annual general meeting of shareholders currently scheduled for May 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. (Calgary time), and to reconvene the Meeting on June 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. (Calgary time) at +15 Level, 600 – 3rd Avenue SW, in order to give shareholders additional time to cast their votes at the meeting.

