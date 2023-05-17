Ovintiv Prices Offering Of Senior Notes

Ovintiv Inc. has priced an offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.650 per cent senior notes due 2025, $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.650 per cent senior notes due 2028, $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.250 per cent senior notes due 2033 and $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.100 per cent senior notes due 2053.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more