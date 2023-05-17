Avanti Secures Land For Helium Recovery Plant

Avanti Helium Corp. has secured 40 acres of land in Liberty County, Montana which is expected to be the site of the company's Helium Recovery Unit (HRU) that will process raw gas from the WNG 10-21, and WNG 11-22 wells.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more